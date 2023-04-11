It’s spring! For many of us this means gardening. This often means that we are about to complete more activity than we have in several months, while enjoying watching winter weather from the couch.
Whether you enjoy working in a flower garden or growing your own food in a vegetable garden, there are some things that you can do to make the experience more enjoyable and help prevent possible injury.
As with any physical activity, it is good to warm up before you start. Try taking a 10-minute walk and performing some stretches for your shoulders, hips, knees and spine before you get started. Don’t forget to cool down with a walk and some of the same stretches when you are finished. If you are not sure about appropriate stretches, a physical therapist can help with that.
To help prevent knee pain and injury, try using a kneeling pad or gardening knee pads. Adjust the position of the kneeling pad as you weed, plant or dig. Avoid over-reaching and twisting to reach those more difficult areas just out of arm’s length. If you cannot kneel, you may want to consider sitting on a stool while weeding and planting.
When shoveling that soil, sand or gravel, make sure that you square your body up to what you will be moving and point your lead foot in a one-quarter lunge movement toward the landing area. When lifting, you want to also square yourself up to what you will be lifting and keep the item close to your body. Lift using your legs and make sure you step with your toes pointing to the new resting place for the item. Do not twist when lifting. Having gardening gloves with a good grip can help increase your safety when gardening. Having a good grip on an item you are lifting can prevent you from trying to catch it in an awkward position, which could cause an injury.
Take frequent breaks and/or alternate between activities that require different positions. This can prevent repetitive use injuries such as tendonitis or bursitis in your wrists, elbows, shoulders or knees. Start back slow and progress activity 1-2 hours at a time. Using tools that are appropriate and padded can also help prevent injury. Don’t forget to stay hydrated. This is important for your overall health and also prevents muscle cramps.
Despite following these tips, muscle and joint pain may occur. If you find yourself with pain that lingers and does not subside with rest and gentle stretching, you may need to seek medical treatment with a referral to physical therapy. A trained physical therapist can assess your pain and develop a treatment plan to address your pain, improve flexibility and improve strength to help in preventing future injuries. Please feel free to contact Progressive Physical Therapy at any of our three clinics in Cumberland, Keyser and Romney or visit our website at www.progressive-pt.net.
