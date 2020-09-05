Today is the 249th day of 2020. There are 117 days left in the year.
In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed legislation making aircraft hijackings a federal crime.
In 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.
In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 91. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 88. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 81. Actor Raquel Welch is 80. Movie director Werner Herzog is 78. Singer Al Stewart is 75. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 70. Actor Michael Keaton is 69. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 51. Actor Rose McGowan is 47. Actor Carice Van Houten is 44. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 35. Actor Andrew Ducote is 34. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 30. Actor Skandar Keynes is 29.
Associated Press
