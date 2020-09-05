In 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York. (McKinley died eight days later; Czolgosz was executed on Oct. 29.)
In 1916, the first self-serve grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, opened in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1943, 79 people were killed when a New York-bound Pennsylvania Railroad train derailed and crashed in Philadelphia.
In 1972, the Summer Olympics resumed in Munich, West Germany, a day after the deadly hostage crisis that claimed the lives of 11 Israelis and five Arab abductors.
In 1995, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken broke Lou Gehrig’s record by playing his two-thousand-131st consecutive game.
In 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris. In Calcutta, India, weeping masses gathered to pay homage to Mother Teresa, who had died the day before at age 87.
Comedian JoAnne Worley is 85. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 77. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 73. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 62. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 58. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 57. Actor Dylan Bruno is 48. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 46. Actor Howard Charles is 37. Actress Lauren Lapkus is 35.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.