CUMBERLAND — City officials said Thursday motorists should expect minor traffic delays Saturday as Cumberland hosts a parade and community barbecue in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The Never Forget parade begins at 11 a.m. and the route includes Bedford Street, North Centre Street, Queen City Drive, North Mechanic Street, South Mechanic Street, Harrison Street and South Centre Street to the Public Safety Building, according to Cumberland Police.
At 9 a.m., Bedford Street will be closed between Centre and Mechanic until about 3 p.m. At 10 a.m., Bedford Street will be closed at Independence Street, and all traffic will be detoured to Henderson Avenue.
At 10:50 a.m., several streets will be closed for the parade, including Centre from Harrison to Queen City drive and Mechanic from Queen City Drive to Harrison. All side streets along the route will also be closed until the parade ends.
