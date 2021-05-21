CUMBERLAND — A local student robotics group unveiled their creative solution Thursday to litter at Constitution Park.
Working with Diane Johnson, director of Cumberland Parks and Recreation, and Jason Deal, superintendent of Streets and Public Properties, the Northeast Elementary School robotics team designed two “trashgetball” hoops — complete with colorful backboards, adjustable height and metal nets — that fit over existing park trash cans to make disposing of trash into a game.
Both Mayor Ray Morriss and City Council member Eugene Frazier attended the unveiling event, and commented on the importance of robotics and community service opportunities for area students and commended the students for their ingenuity and hard work.
“The robotics team gives the community’s young people a great way to learn and work together to solve problems,” Morriss said. “It is wonderful to see the creativity that they used to design ’trashgetball’ to help keep Constitution Park clean and create a fun activity.”
The students’ goal for the project was simple. “We decided to work on solving two problems at once: cleaning up the park and getting people to exercise,” team member Davis Williams said. “That’s how we came up with the idea of trashgetball.”
The team put to use the wisdom shared with them by physical education teacher Amy Morton — people are more willing to do hard tasks when the task can be made into a game.
Due to COVID-19, Northeast’s robotics team conducted all of its practices online. In addition to learning how to build and program Lego robots, the competition included a community service project. The team interviewed eight community members about a variety of community service opportunities before deciding to focus on helping reduce littering at the park.
“We learned that when people don’t throw away their trash, the pollution stops people from going to places like Constitution Park for exercise, playing games and having fun,” team member Connor Sheehe said.
Deal met the team during a Google Meet interview in February, and he quickly decided to support the project. He said he was impressed by the students’ creativity and desire.
“We designed the hoops so they would be easy to use with the park trash cans,” said team member Austin Hedrick. “The backboard is attached to a pipe so it can be swiveled out of the way when you need to replace the trash bag.”
Once the team worked out a design for the hoops, Deal and his crew gathered the materials and welded the parts together. Team member Olivia Nelson and her mom put the finishing touches on the project by painting the backboards with colorful, earth-friendly designs.
“Its bright colors catch the eye and attract you into playing the game,” Nelson said, “that not only helps yourself by exercising and getting healthier, but it also helps the community around you by picking up trash.”
