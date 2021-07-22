WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. David Trone and David McKinley introduced Wednesday a bipartisan resolution to promote drug take-back programs across the country.
The resolution "would encourage state and local governments to use a portion of proceeds from any litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors to increase participation in drug take back programs. These programs facilitate the safe disposal of unused medications," according to a release from the lawmakers.
“Safe disposal of prescription drugs is a common-sense step to reduce drug abuse and take back programs have proven to be successful,” McKinley said. “The easier it is to participate; the more people will do it. ... Using money paid in settlement by opioid manufacturers and distributors keeps taxpayers from funding these programs and puts the cost where it belongs.”
"Ensuring the correct disposal of prescription drugs will help get these substances out of the home and save lives," Trone said in the release.
Trone, a Democrat representing Maryland's 6th Congressional district, and McKinley, a Republican representing West Virginia's 1st, serve Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties in their respective districts. The two lawmakers also recently introduced the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act 3.0, or CARA 3.0.
