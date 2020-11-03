CUMBERLAND — Democratic U.S. Rep. David Trone fended off a challenge from Republican challenger Neil Parrot, a state lawmaker from Washington County, to win reelection Tuesday in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.
“I cannot tell you how much I appreciate that the voters of Maryland’s Sixth District have elected me to a second term as their representative,” Trone said in a statement late Tuesday. “Every hour of every day, my team and I work to justify the trust placed in us by the people who live here. The coming months will mark a major transition in our government and our politics, and we will ensure that the interests of this district are represented as those changes are made.”
The 6th District encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Washington, western Frederick and northern Montgomery counties.
“We will continue our efforts on issues that make a difference in the lives of our constituents: fighting the opioid epidemic, giving mental health treatment the attention it deserves, increasing funding for medical research, strengthening the commitment to education and reforming the criminal justice system,” Trone said. “Most of all, we will continue to serve with compassion, civility, and competence, and to speak out for the people whose voices are seldom heard in the halls of our federal government.”
