KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Preston County man found dead outside his apartment complex.
Zachary Craig Saunders and Stephanie Michelle Heath, both 34 and of Albright, were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, the Preston County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Saunders is the stepson of John Uphold, 63, of Albright, who police said died from wounds suffered in an attack March 9 after he exited his residence at Park Avenue Apartments on his way to work.
Heath is Saunders' longtime live-in girlfriend, police said.
Saunders and Heath were both jailed Thursday.
