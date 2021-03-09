OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday investigators were continuing to investigate a shooting that left a West Virginia woman and her suspected killer dead.
Sheriff Rob Corley said in a social media post that Brenda Sue Sines, 54, of Eglon, was found dead of a suspected gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into an embankment in the 400 block of Garrett Highway around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Corley said Steven Douglas Reall, 69, of Oakland, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. He was found dead inside his vehicle at a residence on Doc Bernard Road of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Both bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.