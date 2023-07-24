arch street house fire

Two people were rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out at this Arch Street duplex in Cumberland on Monday, July 24, 2023.

 Steve Bittner/Times-News

CUMBERLAND — Two people were rescued Monday afternoon after being trapped in a burning home in Cumberland's South End.

The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. in a duplex in the 200 block of Arch Street and brought a large response from city firefighters and volunteer companies from Allegany and Mineral counties.

First-arriving firefighters reported smoke on the second floor of the building.

The rescued people were brought out a second-floor window after one of the victims made a 911 call advising they were trapped.

At least three people were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of smoke inhalation and/or burn injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.

Columbia Gas and Potomac Edison personnel were also called to the scene.

