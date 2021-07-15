WESTERNPORT — One person was killed and a second injured Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck and bus collided head-on on state Route 36 at Westernport.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office said Brian E. Billmyre, 60, of Piedmont, West Virginia, the driver of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:30 p.m. accident.
Anthony Robert Moses, 57, of Lonaconing, the bus operator, was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, by Trooper 5, a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter, for treatment of his injuries. Deputies said it took first responders nearly 30 minutes to remove him from the vehicle.
The accident happened near the State Highway Administration salt dome, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. Deputies said the Billmyre truck was traveling south and the bus was traveling north.
The road was closed for nearly four hours while the sheriff's office and Cumberland Police crash teams investigated.
Agencies responding to the accident included the Maryland Department of Transportation, Barton and Potomac volunteer fire departments, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and Keyser EMS.
The accident remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to call 301-777-5959 or 301-777-1600.
