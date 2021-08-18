CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland is offering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to eligible individuals at its existing community vaccination clinics in Allegany County.
The CDC recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose.
Community members who think they qualify are encouraged to consult their primary care provider to determine if they should receive a third dose.
Third doses are only permitted for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. An eligible individual's third dose must utilize the same vaccine as the previous two and be at least 28 days after the second dose.
Vaccines continue to be available seven days a week at several UPMC Western Maryland urgent and primary care locations. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
Urgent care locations offering the vaccine seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. include:
• Advanced Medical Care, 1050 Industrial Blvd., Cumberland, 240-964-9300.
• UPMC Outpatient Center, Frostburg Plaza, 10701 New Georges Creek Road, Frostburg, 301-689-3229.
• UPMC Urgent Care, 23789 Garrett Highway, McHenry, 240-488-4139.
Primary care locations offering the vaccine Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. include:
• UPMC Western Maryland Primary Care Center at the Medical Arts Center at UPMC Western Maryland, 12502 Willowbrook Road, Suite 680, Cumberland, 240-964-8921.
• UPMC Western Maryland Primary Care Center at LaVale Plaza, 1313 National Highway, LaVale, 240-362-0288
• Dr. Sunil Gupta in the Johnson Heights Medical Building, 625 Kent Ave., Cumberland, 301-724-7117.
