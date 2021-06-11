CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department has scheduled two COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week:
• June 15, 1 to 4 p.m., Allegany County Health Department, Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road. The clinic is open to those ages 18 and older and will offer the Moderna vaccine.
• June 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Potomac Fire Company No. 2, 61 Main St., Westernport. This clinic is open to those ages 18 and older and will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
At least 7,027 Allegany County residents have been infected by the coronavirus and 212 people have died from the virus or its complications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.