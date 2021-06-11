CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department has scheduled two COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week:

• June 15, 1 to 4 p.m., Allegany County Health Department, Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road. The clinic is open to those ages 18 and older and will offer the Moderna vaccine.

• June 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Potomac Fire Company No. 2, 61 Main St., Westernport. This clinic is open to those ages 18 and older and will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

At least 7,027 Allegany County residents have been infected by the coronavirus and 212 people have died from the virus or its complications.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video