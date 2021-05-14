CUMBERLAND — A vaccine clinic for students 12 and up will be held Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The clinic is by appointment only, and registration links were provided by schools. Only 100 slots are available.
Students under age 18 must have a parent or legal guardian accompany them to the clinic.
UPMC Western Maryland will hold a clinic for those ages 12 and up Friday from noon-6 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.
During both clinics, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
