Valley Street bridge to be closed
CUMBERLAND — The Valley Street bridge will be closed Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for emergency street repairs, according to the Cumberland Street Department.
Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 1, 2021 @ 5:54 pm
