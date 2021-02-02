MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — A Garrett County man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Mountain Lake Park.
The Garrett County Sheriff's Office said Marcus Andrew Young, 24, also faces drug, theft and forgery charges.
Police said the vehicle was found in the 600 block of Deer Park Avenue using the vehicle's tracking system.
Young was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and several altered checks.
He was released from the Garrett County Detention Center after posting 10% of a $1,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
