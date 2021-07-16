CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department has scheduled two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for July 21 on the ground floor of the department’s Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road.
• 9 a.m.-noon, both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered for those 18 and older.
• 1-4 p.m., the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to anyone 12 and older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
There will be no COVID-19 testing this week at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. It will resume July 26 with the normal schedule — Mondays, 2-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
