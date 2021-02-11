Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, made several announcements related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a testing program for schools, limited visitation for Maryland hospitals and nursing homes, the opening of the next mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium, four-week vaccine allocation projections for Prince George’s County, and a new initiative to have counties appoint equity officers to address vaccine hesitancy.
WATCH VIDEO: Hogan makes announcements on schools, hospitals, nursing homes and vaccines
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CUMBERLAND [mdash] June (Minnick) Phillips 89, Bowman's Addition, passed peacefully, Feb. 5, 2021, surrounded by her family at her son Garrett's home. Full obituary is available at AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com. Donations can be made to Bethel Church of the Nazarene.
BEDFORD, Pa. - Donna Shook, 65, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at UPMC Altoona. Born Feb. 2, 1956, in Columbus, Ga., she was a daughter of the late William L. and Barbara L. (Fields) Kinser. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Leroy Lowery; brother, William Kinser Jr. She is s…
Most Popular
Articles
- Scenic railroad track needs 50,000 new ties
- 5 injured in Route 220 crash at Cresaptown
- Bill would allow firing of striking West Virginia teachers
- Maryland House overrides veto of major education measure
- Somerset man killed in crash
- Allegany County school board votes for Blank as permanent superintendent
- City men charged in South End drug raid
- Baltimore man arrested on drug charges
- Entertainment grant boosts Cumberland Theatre reopening
- UPMC Western Maryland President Michele Martz reflects on past year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.