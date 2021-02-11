WATCH VIDEO: Hogan makes announcements on schools, hospitals, nursing homes and vaccines

Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, made several announcements related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a testing program for schools, limited visitation for Maryland hospitals and nursing homes, the opening of the next mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium, four-week vaccine allocation projections for Prince George’s County, and a new initiative to have counties appoint equity officers to address vaccine hesitancy.

