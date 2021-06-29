watkins

Russell Pettaway and Tosha Yarnell Watkins

YORKTOWN, Va. — Henry Watkins of Yorktown and Sharon Evans of Cumberland announce the wedding of their daughter, Tosha Yarnell Watkins, Yorktown, to Russell Pettaway of Suffolk.

The event will take place Aug. 21 in Virginia Beach.

