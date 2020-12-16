KEYSER, W.Va. — Wednesday’s storm prompted a snow day for Mineral County Schools.
“Working remotely is good in some ways but not so good in other ways,” Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said during a Tuesday Board of Education meeting. “Even though we have been working remotely, I think everyone needs a break.”
Parents, teachers and students all touted the decision on social media, suggesting snowman building, or just playing in the snow for a day.
“It feels more like normal,” said one parent.
Ravenscroft said his focus has been on the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, noting that a bright spot is the newly released vaccine.
“I received an email that requested interest in the vaccine within the school system by Friday,” he said, indicating the survey is to determine the amount of vaccine to be sent to each school district.
He added that he believes the vaccine to be provided will be the Moderna product that is expected to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration this week.
“The vaccine will make it safer, but it is not a magic bullet,” he added, noting that the safety precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing will need to continue.
In addition, Ravenscroft turned the focus to getting ready for 2021 with added technology. “We want to make sure we are ready to get back to in-person learning as soon as we can,” he said, stressing safety and adding that virtual registration for the second semester is underway.
Ravenscroft explained that the purpose of the new position of virtual school administrator will help streamline that part of the system, allowing parents to go through that person, rather than trying to reach principals or teachers within the schools for information.
Another technological improvement, he said, is the overhaul of the school system’s website with the addition of a software and services agreement with Apptegy, Inc., and approved by the board.
He said that the cost of the software and service in the agreement is within 5 percent of the cost of what is paid for the current website.
“What it will do next year is make the county schools website more mobile-user friendly,” he said. “Any of you who may have tried to access the site from mobile phones know that it is not user friendly.”
The overhaul is expected to roll out in July, Ravenscroft said.
The next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.
