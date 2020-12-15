CUMBERLAND — An anticipated snowstorm will delay COVID-19 testing events scheduled Wednesday in Cumberland and Frostburg.
The Cumberland testing at Constitution Park has been rescheduled for Friday. All employees working at businesses within the city are eligible for the free tests, which will be administered by PharmaCare staff.
Th testing will be conducted indoors from 9 to 11 a.m. Those interested can register on the city website by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Those who already have registered do not need to do so again.
For additional information, call Melissa Penrod at 301-759-6446.
The Frostburg testing — for employees of city restaurants, retailers, in-person service providers and manufacturers — will be held Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at City Place, 14 S. Water St. The tests also will be administered by PharmaCare staff.
Preregistration must be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday at https://forms.gle/RYS2JCRnMVyB9iE86.
Frostburg will hold another testing event Dec. 30, also at City Place from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration for that event must be completed by Dec. 28 at https://forms.gle/majUys2RAMcz18FS7.
For additional information about Frostburg testing, contact City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman at estahlman@frostburgcity.org or 301-697-9168.
The Allegany County Health Department said Tuesday drive-thru testing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds also would not be held Wednesday because of the impending weather.
