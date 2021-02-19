CUMBERLAND — Severe weather across the country has delayed shipments of millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Allegany County health officials asked for patience from the public Friday as “we work toward vaccinating our entire population.”
Several vaccination clinics in Allegany County have been canceled this week by snow and ice, but “we continue to get vaccines out to our population as quickly as (we) receive them,” said county health department spokesperson Brenda Caldwell.
The Associated Press reported Friday that disruptions caused by weather had delayed delivery of 6 million vaccine doses across the country.
At least 9,165 county residents (13% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 4,155 residents (5.9%) are fully vaccinated. State averages are 11.7% and 5.1%, respectively.
Caldwell also urged residents who want to receive the vaccine to fill out the online form at https://health.maryland.gov/Allegany.
Filling it out does not result in an immediate appointment, but does indicate residents’ interest with the county health department and UPMC Western Maryland, which will eventually meet their request.
“Once you have submitted the online interest form, rest assured that you will be contacted as soon as vaccine is available for you,” Caldwell said.
The health department reported 13 new cases Friday, raising the cumulative total to 6,382. At least 196 county residents have died from the virus or its complications.
