CUMBERLAND — On Sept. 12 between 9 and 10 a.m. national nonprofit Wreaths Across America is calling for the nation to join in flag waving to remind all Americans of the feelings expressed on the days following 9/11/01.
The event will be hosted live on WAA’s Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. The broadcasts will include interviews and stories from volunteers, supporters, Gold Star families, veterans, first responders and members of the next generation.
WAA gathers every Tuesday morning at the same time to raise the American flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance from the Freeport Flag Ladies Monument located on Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine. The monument was built by WAA in partnership with its founder, Morrill Worcester, in September 2019 after the Freeport Flag Ladies retired following 18 years of waving the American Flag each Tuesday since Sept. 11, 2001.
“Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the War on Terror following the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester.
Pctures and videos on social media should use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry.
