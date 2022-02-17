CUMBERLAND — The Appalachian Regional Commission Area Development Program is providing $167,229 in federal funding to expand rural broadband connectivity in Garrett County. The funding will go toward deploying 6 miles of broadband conduit, improving broadband services for hundreds of households.
According to the announcement made by the Maryland congressional delegation, 20% to 30% of Garrett County’s households do not have access to what the Federal Communications Commission considers reliable broadband, and that is unacceptable.
The ARC is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian region. Its mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia and help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the rest of the country.
When Congress reauthorized the agency, it provided an additional $1 billion over five years in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
More than 10 million households are enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The ACP, the nation’s largest broadband affordability program, is a $14.2 billion successor program to the Emergency Broadband Benefit. Low-income households can receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service at https://acpbenefit.org/.
