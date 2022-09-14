CUMBERLAND — Archery hunting for white-tailed and sika deer continues through Jan. 31, 2023, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced.
Archers also may use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1-3, 2023, during the annual primitive deer hunt days.
The statewide bag limit for white-tailed bucks is two deer (no more than one per weapon season). Hunters have the option to take one additional bonus buck in Region B (the state’s central, southern and eastern regions) after purchasing a bonus antlered deer stamp.
The antlerless archery deer bag limits differ between deer management regions. In Region A, no more than one antlerless deer may be harvested during the regular archery season. An additional antlerless deer may be harvested in Region A during the primitive deer hunt days.
In Region B, the antlerless archery limit is 15, except for in the Suburban Deer Management Zone, where the archery antlerless limit is unlimited.
An antler-point restriction remains in effect. Deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer must meet the minimum point restriction. Licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders are exempt from the restriction.
