MCHENRY — Autumn Glory buntings for the 56th annual Autumn Glory Festival are available for purchase from the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses and organizations hang the bunting to show their support of the county’s largest festival.
The colorful buntings add to the festive fall atmosphere and community spirit and invite visitors into local establishments.
Buntings are available to pick up Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Garrett County Chamber Visitors Center. To order or to request more information, contact Holly Lane at 301-387-6171 or holly@garrettchamber.com.
The 56th annual Autumn Glory Festival will be held from Oct. 11-15. Team One GMC is the title sponsor of the festival.
