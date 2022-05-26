DNR announces 3 free fishing days
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces its license-free fishing days will be held June 4 and 11 and July 4.
Any individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow size and catch limits.
Aside from the free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app.
