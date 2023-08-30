Over 200K summer meals served
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Public Schools Food & Nutrition Department served over 200,000 meals to children in the area this summer. With an average of almost 900 children per week, the program was able to provide a vital source of nutrition to the community during the summer months.
A $121,000 grant from No Kid Hungry/Share Our Strength, funded by Food Lion, helped purchase a new van and add meal sites.
The program will continue its partnership with Garrett Growers with a Local Foods grant from the Maryland State Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture totaling $65,000.
Teacher attends exclusive event
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools recognizes the outstanding achievements of Northern Garrett Middle School teacher Becky Brenneman, who was invited to participate in an exclusive event during the summer.
The event was organized by i-Ready, a trusted educational platform that provides personalized learning experiences for students and is used by GCPS.
Brenneman’s classroom has outpaced state recovery efforts, earning her recognition from i-Ready. She has been a teacher with GCPS for over 30 years.
Fishing deck for disabled anglers
Nemacolin Chapter 199 of Trout Unlimited of Frostburg and Cumberland has completed a handicap fishing deck on the Casselman River.
The fishing deck was built on two properties — the Maryland State Highway right of way near Interstate 68 and at Penn Alps across U.S. Route 40.
Paved parking is provided on each side of the bridge and a 4-foot-wide concrete walkway was installed from the bridge to the fishing deck.
To make a donation to Chapter 199, send to Nemacolin Chapter 199 of Trout Unlimited, 29 N. Front St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
