OAKLAND — Cheryl DeBerry was chosen for the Daily Record’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women list for 2023.
Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships and mentoring experience.
“Cheryl is a great advocate for the Garrett County community and her inclusion on this prestigious list is a testament to her hard work and dedication,” Garrett County Administrator Kevin Null said. “Cheryl does great work, especially related to rural broadband, and we congratulate her on this achievement.”
DeBerry and Top 100 awardee Judy Carbone were honored at a reception and awards celebration at The Lyric Baltimore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.