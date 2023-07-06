MCHENRY — After just two years as the chief academic officer at Garrett College, Ryan Harrod is returning to the University of Alaska Anchorage to teach.
“I’m looking forward to being able to encourage students and help them achieve their academic goals,” said Harrod. “I’m also looking forward to being able to do more research.”
Harrod said Garrett College’s “strong sense of community” made it a difficult decision to return to Alaska. “Everybody at the college cares about the well-being of the students and wants to support academics and workforce development,” said Harrod.
Harrod’s colleagues credited him with increasing the collaborative nature of the college over the past two years.
“Ryan worked very well across functional divisions at the college,” said JR Kerns, dean of student affairs. “He was able to bring people together and accomplish goals through his cordial nature and persistence. Ryan was also very engaged in the community and quickly became an active leader in Garrett County and the region. He will be sorely missed by many at the college and in the county.”
Christa Bowser, associate dean for academic affairs, has been named interim chief academic officer. Kym Newmann, coordinator of student affairs, has been appointed interim associate dean.
Paul Edwards, director of secondary education for Garrett County Public Schools, said Harrod was a valued partner with the school system.
“Ryan did a great job of partnering with GCPS in expanding dual enrollment opportunities for our students as well as helping to create pathways for students to earn an associate degree simultaneously with their high school diploma,” said Edwards. “He was easy to work with, always prioritized students and was creative with his approach.”
Harrod, a Morgantown, West Virginia, resident, will work remotely for University of Alaska Anchorage until August 2024.
