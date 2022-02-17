OAKLAND — According to national data, most deaths attributed to COVID-19 and its complications have been among unvaccinated people.
Local data shows that between June and February, approximately 2% of COVID-19 deaths in Garrett County residents were attributed to patients who were fully vaccinated. According to health officials, age and chronic medical conditions played a role in that outcome. Approximately 98% of deaths during that time occurred in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people. Chronic medical conditions and lack of vaccine-induced immunity played a role in those deaths, health officials said.
“People who are older and who have other medical conditions as well are at increased risk from COVID-19 infection,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. “While COVID-19 vaccination is not 100% protective against death in everyone, it offers very high levels of protection, particularly against death, in the vast majority of us. This local data demonstrates the protective effects of the vaccine in Garrett County residents.”
As of Feb. 17, Garrett County had lost 111 people to COVID-19 and its complications.
“Since only about 55% of Garrett County residents ages 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, that leaves about 45% of our citizens at a higher risk of contracting the virus,” Stephens said. “Some of these are at higher risk of severe disease, including death. We have lost enough people to COVID-19. Please get fully vaccinated, including boosters when due, to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
Vaccination clinics are held on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Garrett County Health Department at 1025 Memorial Drive and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 28 Hershberger Lane, Grantsville. Appointments may be made at garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
Testing and isolating if you receive a positive test result is another way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Testing is available at the health department in Oakland on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.