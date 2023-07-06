MCHENRY — Garrett College’s summer session credit-hour enrollment increased more than 17% compared to summer 2022, according to recently released enrollment data.
Summer session credit hours increased 17.4% compared to last summer, going from 436 hours to 512. Headcount enrollment increased 10.7% with 124 students enrolled this summer compared to 112 in 2022.
GC experienced increases across most enrollment categories — first-time students, 38%; returning students, 4%; high school dual-enrolled students, 16%; male students, 36%; and female students, 2%.
“We’re seeing continuation of the post-COVID bounce-back,” said JR Kerns, dean of student affairs. “This summer, we were only 10 students off our summer enrollment in 2019, our last pre-COVID summer semester.”
Kerns said GC is seeing increases “in everyone from dual enrollment students looking to accelerate their college education to traditional college students picking up needed courses they might have missed earlier.”
Early fall semester enrollment trends are also positive, according to Kerns. Trend data showed GC up 24% in credit hours and 27% in headcount enrollment in late June.
“It’s pretty early in the fall enrollment cycle, but those are very good early indicators,” said Kerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.