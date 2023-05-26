Graduations, last day of school set
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools has scheduled high school graduations on June 3 in the Ag Heritage Hall at the Garrett County Fairgrounds.
Northern Garrett High School will hold commencement at 10 a.m.
Southern Garrett High School commencement is scheduled for 2 p.m.
No tickets are required for either event.
June 12 will be a three-hour early dismissal for students.
June 13, the last day of school for students, will be a three-hour early dismissal.
June 14 will be the last day of school for teachers.
Administrative offices and year-round schools will operate on summer schedule from June 19-Aug. 25 with all facilities closed on Fridays.
