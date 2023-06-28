OAKLAND — Grand Central Home Furnishings plans to close its Deep Creek Lake store located at Trader’s Landing later this year. Several factors are cited for the decision, including shifting economic conditions and increased regulatory and financial burdens related to operating a small business. Grand Central will remain open at its flagship location, 312 S. Third St.
Grand Central Home Furnishings was founded in 1991 by Charlie McIntire but is now owned by Shane and Darlena Grady. The couple purchased the stores in 2005, continuing the vision of providing quality furniture for any style and budget. While a closing date has not yet been set for the Trader’s Landing location, Grand Central will offer discounts on all in-stock inventory throughout the remainder of the year.
“This was a tough decision. We wanted to give our customers and staff plenty of time to work through issues related to closing the Trader’s Landing location. Darlena and I have been blessed with fantastic customers and excellent staff for nearly 20 years. We certainly plan to continue to serve our community for years to come — only now from one location.” Shane Grady said.
The stores are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
