CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that legislation passed during the 2023 General Assembly will increase the price of hunting licenses and some associated stamps beginning with the 2023-24 hunting season. The existing structure and fees had been in place since 2002, and the price of a regular resident hunting license had remained unchanged for 35 years.
“Updating our license fees was necessary for the department to continue to offer quality services to Maryland hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts,” Wildlife and Heritage Service acting Director Karina Stonesifer said. “These funds are essential for managing the state’s wildlife and associated lands that the public can enjoy.”
Under the new legislation, the price of a resident regular hunting license will increase from $24.50 to $35 while the cost of a nonresident hunting license will increase from $130 to $160. Prices for apprentice and junior hunting licenses, three-day nonresident licenses, migratory game bird stamps and stamps/permits for furbearer-related activities have also been adjusted.
The legislation also created a new hunting stamp that will be required in order to hunt sika deer.
Additional information concerning 2023-24 hunting license and stamp fees is available on the department website.
