Junior deer hunt open for 2 days
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the junior deer hunt is open on private and designated public land in all counties on Nov. 12.
The season is also open Nov. 13 on private land in all counties except Baltimore, Howard and Prince George’s. Junior hunters in Allegany, Cecil, Garrett, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties may hunt on designated public lands.
Hunters 16 years old or younger who possess a valid license may use air guns or firearms that meet the regulatory requirements to hunt sika and white-tailed deer on these days. Youth must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old holding a valid Maryland hunting license. Adults may serve as mentors only and not possess a hunting device while accompanying a junior hunter.
Hunters who are not serving as mentors for a junior deer hunter may participate in other open hunting seasons during the junior deer hunt days. All deer hunters must wear the required hunter orange or pink during the youth hunt dates.
Deer taken by youth hunters during the two days do not count toward regular archery, firearm or muzzleloader bag limits. They are also exempt from the state’s antler point restriction.
