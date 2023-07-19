SEWARD, Pa. — The Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail winds its way for 70 miles between the Conemaugh Gap and the Youghiogheny River Gorge, taking backpackers on a journey through four counties, up and down 1,700 feet in elevation change, across streams, over rocks, past highways, into campgrounds and near historic sites.
During a dedication ceremony for the first section of the trail on May 15, 1974, an inspired Joshua Whetzel, then-president of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, called the trail a place where a person “can’t help but feel a relation to the land and nature around him.”
The authors of “A Hiker’s Guide to the Laurel Highlands Trail,” a 1977 book published by the Laurel Highlands Conservation and Development Project along with the Sierra Club’s Pennsylvania Chapter, later described the trail as a place “brimming with natural beauty, healthful exercise, good companionship and spiritual calm.”
Since those days almost half a century ago, thousands of outdoor enthusiasts from all across the country have walked the path every year.
Some people do end-to-end “thru-hikes” that usually take about a week to complete. Others enjoy day or weekend trips on the property, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.
And a few people even run the whole length in one day, mostly as part of the annual Laurel Highlands Ultra race.
“It’s kind of open to everyone,” said Kimberly Peck, a DCNR environmental education specialist for the Laurel Hill State Park Complex.
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation President Marci Mowery called hiking on the LHHT “a unique experience.”
“It’s long enough that you feel like you’ve accomplished something” on a “thru-hike,” Mowery said. “And it’s very scenic.”
Laurel Hill’s landscape of mostly sedimentary rock dates back some 360 million years — part of the Appalachian Mountains, which were once as tall as the modern Rocky Mountains, but have been weathered over time into rolling hills.
Native Americans, colonists participating in the French and Indian War, pioneers and cut-and-run loggers who stripped the land all traversed the hill.
Then, in the 1960s, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy started acquiring local land and conveying it to the commonwealth.
Part of the land became Laurel Ridge State Park, which, at the time of the trail’s opening, was under the leadership of superintendent Robert Hufman, a Johnstown native.
A 32-mile stretch of the trail from Ohiopyle State Park to state Route 31 was dedicated in 1974 during a ceremony attended by about 90 people, including William Forrey, director of the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks, a part of what was then called the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources.
Peck called the trail the “heart of Laurel Ridge State Park.”
The terrain is varied, as the trail cuts across land that is part of the state park, as well as Pennsylvania Game Commission territory, Forbes State Forest, Seven Springs Mountain Resort and property owned by the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
There are rivers near both terminuses of the trail — the Conemaugh River at mile marker 70 at Seward and the Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park.
The trail’s low point is 1,234 feet above sea level in the Youghiogheny River Gorge, although the path ascends to approximately 2,700 feet within 8 miles of that point, with two humps in between that change elevation by several hundred feet apiece. A similar steep climb or descent — depending on the hiker’s direction — exists on the Conemaugh River side.
“Both ends of the trail are rather challenging, because they’re coming out of those steep river gorges,” Peck said, “but then there are pieces in the middle — while there is some climbing to be had, certainly, there are some pieces in the middle that are really mild, so it’s kind of open to everyone.”
The highest point on the trail is 2,994 feet in the Seven Springs area.
Other highlights include a vista at mile marker No. 2 that provides a clear view of the Youghiogheny River, sandstone formations, more than five dozen species of trees, the Beam Rocks that provide a rock-climbing opportunity, mountain laurels across the hillsides and a spot from which, given the right weather conditions, Pittsburgh can be seen off in the distance.
It also serves as part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail that connects historic sites in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Hikers can leave the trail to explore locations such as the Lincoln Highway, Fallingwater, Fort Ligonier, Johnstown and Flight 93 National Memorial, or participate in outdoor activities such as cross-country skiing and whitewater rafting.
There are eight overnight shelter areas, one every 6 to 12 miles along the trail, which runs through Cambria, Somerset, Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
“Where you stay is interesting,” Mowery said. “The shelters are nicely placed so that you have a decent hike. You can push yourself if you want to do more. I think that it’s easily accessible to a lot of people because of where it’s located.”
The wooden Adirondack-type structures with stone fireplaces have been part of the trail since its earliest days. Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation members fixed the chimneys about a decade ago.
“They were rebuilt so that they’re solid and hopefully good for another 30 or 40-plus years,” Mowery said.
A group called the Friends of Laurel Hill organized in about 2004 and later became a chapter of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. A subset of the friends group called the Ridge Runners works specifically on the hiking trail.
Volunteers have done reroofing and stain work on the shelters, installed bear posts to protect food, created more spots for tent and hammock camping, cleared brush, maintained firewood supplies so campers do not need to chop down their own trees and generally look after the trail that is open to hikers year-round.
“We have a lot of eyes out there,” Peck said, “a lot of appreciation for it, good volunteerism, a really talented maintenance staff that makes it very welcoming for folks.”
