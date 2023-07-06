MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — Nearly 200 people attended the Mountain Lake Partners event called Let Summer Begin.
The community planning group served 100 free meals to the public. Many participants enjoyed the splash pad in addition to a bounce house, bubble station and Victorian games. D’s Eats and Kona Ice food trucks were also available.
“We gave away 10 $20 gift cards as well as four summer-themed baskets,” said member Ellen Cowgill. “The event was a big success for our group. We are hoping to expand it next year by giving away additional free meals as well as adding more vendors and entertainment for the kids.”
Mountain Lake Partners is partially funded by the Garrett County Health Department to provide alcohol and drug-free events for the community. For more information about community planning group events in Garrett County, call 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111.
