“Have you changed something in your medications?” my friend asked as I lay in bed feeling like I did when I was first diagnosed with lupus. I did not expect this to ever happen again. “No, no prescriptions have changed,” I said choking back tears. “OK, think about over-the-counter medications.” This friend works in the pharmaceutical industry and is brilliant at what she does. I highly recommend that everyone have such a friend.
We continued our conversation with me saying, “My rheumatologist told me that I can take Pepcid AC for the nausea, so I have been taking that.” My friend asked me to go get my bottle of Pepcid and tell her exactly what it says — Pepcid Complete. “We found it!” my friend said.
My rheumatologist told me I could take Pepcid AC, but I figured Pepcid Complete would be even better. This is not the case. The Pepcid Complete has an ingredient that causes Hydroxychloroquine to be inactive. I never, ever would have thought that this could be causing my setback.
This month’s tip:
Every bottle of over-the-counter medication has a number that you can call. Sometimes this may help to find out if the medication will interfere or interact with your other medications.
Whether it be a vitamin, something natural or an over-the-counter medication, always check with your rheumatologist and pharmacist to see if that little pill could change your well-being, your life even.
When you feel the fatigue, painful joints, nausea and brain fog is getting worse: Have you been in the sun? Have you eaten garlic? Alfalfa sprouts? Have you been drinking alcohol? Meds and alcohol should never, ever be in the same body.
You are risking your life. Are you getting plenty of rest? Your body needs much more rest than the average person.
Take care of your body and mind.
There is nobody else in this world to take your place. You are incredibly special.
Kathy Leatherman of Oakland works at Garrett County Community Action and was diagnosed with lupus in 2008. Write to her at livingwithlupuskl@yahoo.com.
