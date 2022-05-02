Blisters and ulcers all through my mouth and down my throat. Rashes, nausea, fatigue and I was on vacation! Misery described my condition. I was at the Chesapeake Bay with my family. I didn’t know that I had lupus.
Again, blisters on my hands, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. I was in the Dominican Republic on a mission trip with my husband and others. I didn’t know I had lupus.
Bruises all over my legs up to my waist. Huge purple, black bruises completely covered the lower portion of my body. I was in New Zealand and I did know I had lupus. The beaches are beautiful. Some say they are just as beautiful as Hawaii. I had not planned to walk on the beach, but everyone else was going, so I gave in.
After about 15 to 30 minutes, I was stumbling. I had lost my equilibrium. Others helped me back to the van and back to our house we were staying in. Lying in bed I seriously felt like I was dying. I was having difficulty breathing, everything was spinning.
The next day, my husband got up before me and noticed my legs. He suggested that we call my rheumatologist. I used the My Chart app and sent pictures.
This article is about the sun and ultraviolet rays and the danger that exists with exposure. It is not a small matter.
The Johns Hopkins Lupus Center warns those with lupus:
People should avoid the sun, since sunlight can cause rashes and flares. Some people are more sensitive to sunlight than others, but all people with lupus are advised to be cautious when they are outside.
Try to be prepared. Carry a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 70 and be sure that your sunscreen contains Helioplex, an ingredient that blocks UV-A and UV-B rays, both of which are harmful to people with lupus.
Apply sunscreen to all areas of the body, even those covered by your clothes, since most normal clothing items only protect your skin to the level of SPF 5. Carry a hat with you. Certain sportswear manufacturers now make hats with SPF built into the material.
The Lupus Foundation of America says photosensitivity is common in people with lupus: 40% to 70% of people will find that their disease is made worse by exposure to UV rays from sunlight or artificial light. Although the sun emits much larger amounts of UV radiation than indoor light, most people tend to spend more time indoors, where they’re exposed for longer periods of time.
UV light can also activate lupus flares, triggering symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, tingling and numbness.
The foundation offers the following tips:
• Choose light bulbs that have the lowest possible irradiance (intensity).
• Cover fluorescent and halogen bulbs with light shields or glass that filters out UV rays.
• Use UV-blocking shades to cover windows.
• Consider tinting the windows of your car.
Here’s my tips for the month:
• Wear clothes that cover you and a hat and sunglasses.
• SPF 100 is available, make it your best friend.
• Do not cave to peer pressure!
Kathy Leatherman of Oakland works at Garrett County Community Action. Write to her at livingwithlupuskl@yahoo.com.
