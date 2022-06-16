“Go to the ER now, this is very serious. I cannot express how serious this is. Your spine could be inflamed,” my rheumatologist said. “You need an MRI and CT scan immediately.”
My legs did not feel attached to my brain or body and I felt like I was walking on clouds. I could not feel to go to the bathroom.
This is not, was not, will never be my life’s plan, not even close. “Dream big! Take risks!” they say. I love inspirational quotes and success stories.
My dream and goal was to live in a remote village, teach children and adults, and run an orphanage. Hmmm, quite sure that is not going to happen now. So what in the world do I do now, other than lay on the couch, go to appointments, take meds? You know the drill.
Read about soldiers losing their arms and legs or people born without arms and legs. There are scores of people in our world who have had their lives altered by diseases, accidents, their own mistakes, etc. Read their stories and become grateful for the life you have. “Somedays I cannot even think,” I say to myself.
No negative talk or attitude. Self-talk is a very big deal. It must be positive.
Practice being positive about yourself and life.
Create a new exciting plan that you will look forward to working on.
Set goals to make progress on your plan. I may not be able to live in a remote village, run an orphanage or teach adults and children there, but in our world today, I can teach them online. I can speak with them and influence their lives that they will have dreams for their own lives.
This month’s tips:
• Create yourself. Be who you want to be in your situation.
• Do not allow circumstances to write your story.
• Read inspirational articles.
• Practice a positive attitude.
• Create a plan to reach your goals and make your dreams come true.
Kathy Leatherman of Oakland works at Garrett County Community Action and was diagnosed with lupus in 2008. Write to her at livingwithlupuskl@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.