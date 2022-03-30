Loch Lynn seeks public input on plan
LOCH LYNN — Loch Lynn Heights is seeking public input on updating its comprehensive plan.
The project survey can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LochLynnHeights or a paper copy can be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 301-334-8339.
The plan sets forth a long-term vision for a community in terms of its land use pattern, traffic circulation and community well-being.
An update will allow Loch Lynn Heights to enhance, preserve and build upon the qualities that make it attractive — strong neighborhoods with a mix of housing and other recreational amenities, a strong social fabric and access to regional facilities and assets.
For any questions regarding the process, contact the project consultant, Brandi Rosselli, at 412-417-8712 or brosselli@mackinengineering.com.
