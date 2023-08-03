ACCIDENT — The Deep Creek Lake Lions Club recently unveiled “Mary’s Glades,” the newest piece in the art installation of the Meshach Browning History Center located at the McHenry Community Park on Bumble Bee Road.
The Lions commissioned the artwork by Annie Simcoe, a local mixed-media artist, as part of an effort to tell the often-neglected stories of women on the frontier. Mary, the wife of famed frontier hunter Meshach Browning, was often alone growing food and maintaining the household while her husband was away on his famed hunting expeditions. Her strength and struggles must have been as great as Meshach’s but the reader of Browning’s 1859 memoir is left to infer or take her role for granted.
For more information on the Meshach Browning History Center, visit meshach.org. For more information on the Deep Creek Lake Lions Club, visit https://deepcreeklions.org/ or contact Mike Tumbarello at 410-707-7725 or tumbarellomike@gmail.com.
