OAKLAND — Another Garrett County family has purchased the Oakland Fox’s Pizza Den.
Born and raised locally, brothers James and Aaron Mullenax will continue serving the community with the Fox’s menu.
After years of working in the restaurant industry and dreaming of owning their own business, the Mullenax brothers saw an opportunity to invest in the pizza shop.
They plan to reopen the dining room and expand the hours while still offering the same pizzas and customer service that locals have come to know.
“We are thrilled to be the new owners of Fox’s Pizza Den in Oakland, and we’re committed to providing the same high-quality food and hometown service that our customers expect,” said Aaron Mullenax.
“We also want to thank Evie Fike for her leadership and trust in us.”
Fike has owned the pizza staple in Oakland for nearly 40 years.
Andy Severe has served as the general manager for over 25 years.
“James and Aaron are going to do great,” said Fike. “I am thrilled to see these two take over the reins and continue a great family business. I know these two have what it takes.”
James Mullenax graduated from Garrett College in 2018 with a major in computer science. He was a previous manager for Smiley’s Pizzeria and Fun Zone and, most recently, worked managing computer networks and installing security camera systems.
He has worked for Fox’s Pizza Den in Oakland for over 20 years, managing the front counter and on the food line and as a delivery driver.
Aaron Mullenax operated Smiley’s Pizzeria and Fun Zone for eight years and, most recently, worked as operations manager for Lakeside Creamery.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new ownership will be held March 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Call 301-334-3212 or visit https://www.foxspizza.com/store/maryland/oakland-md/.
