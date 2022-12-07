MCHENRY — It takes a community to create a performing arts center.
That was a persistent theme at the official grand opening of the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College. The roles played by the founding partners — the Garrett College Foundation, Garrett County Commission and local and state legislators — were repeatedly cited as pivotal to the planning and construction of the PAC.
The contributions of Sen. George Edwards and Del. Wendell Beitzel, both retiring next month, and County Commissioners Paul Edwards, Jim Hinebaugh and Larry Tichnell were highlighted by the opening speaker, Garrett College board of trustees chair Don Morin.
Both George Edwards and Beitzel spoke on the transformational potential of the PAC project.
“Our young people and the people who are citizens here are going to be able to see a nice show and hear good music without leaving the area,” said Edwards. “I think we have something to be very proud of here.”
“I trust that the entire Garrett County community will come to appreciate what a wonderful facility this is for those of us that live here, those with vacation homes here and those who simply come to visit,” said Beitzel.
Paul Edwards said the PAC is an example of the collaborative culture that “makes Garrett County great and separates us a little bit from the rest of the state.”
Garrett College President Richard Midcap said the ongoing fiscal sustainability of the PAC is secure due to Garrett County government, the Garrett Lakes Arts Festival, Garrett County Public Schools and the Garrett County Arts Council all joining forces with Garrett College as founding PAC partners. Midcap described the partners as “four wonderful groups whose missions align with the PAC mission.”
Midcap thanked the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce for its efforts on behalf of the PAC project. “The chamber has been an enthusiastic supporter of the PAC project, which we feel will support both performing arts and economic development initiatives,” said Midcap.
Midcap also recognized the Garrett College Foundation, represented by board chair Carissa Rodeheaver, who reported on the PAC endowment campaign for which the foundation originally set a $2.5 million goal.
“As we look to the goal that was mentioned, I’m humbled and proud to announce today that we raised just over $3.5 million,” said Rodeheaver. “Now we can look forward to reaping the rewards in enrichment that this facility will provide our community.”
Mary Mateer Cummings, executive director of the PAC, said the opening of a performing arts center in Garrett County was a much-awaited event.
“We did have the dream, I think it was about 40 years ago,” Cummings said. “Today is the proclamation of that dream realized.”
Kathy Meagher, who as director of campus facilities served as project lead for the PAC design and construction, thanked general contractor Leonard S. Fiore Inc. and architectural firm DLR Group for their work on the project.
Maryland State Arts Council Executive Director Steven Skerritt-Davis and regional representatives of U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, U.S. Rep. David Trone and Gov. Larry Hogan were also in attendance. Communications Director Susan O’Brien represented Comptroller Peter Franchot’s office.
Two piano student recitals under the direction of Sean Beachy followed the official grand opening ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.