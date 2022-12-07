Founding partners in the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College are recognized during the grand opening celebration. From the left are Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Julie Yoder, Garrett County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker, Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Nicole Miller, Garrett County Arts Council Executive Director Kathy Beachler, PAC/Garrett Lakes Arts Festival Executive Director Mary Mateer Cummings, Garrett County Commissioners Paul Edwards, Jim Hinebaugh and Larry Tichnell, Garrett County Administrator Kevin Null and Garrett College President Richard Midcap.