OAKLAND — Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Randi Bennett has joined Brookside Health & Wellness to offer a wide range of health care services, including preventive care, wellness exams, chronic disease management and acute care treatments.
Bennett will collaborate with owner Rachel Friend-Lantz, CRNP, and the medical staff offering her expertise in primary care.
Bennett obtained her Master of Science family nurse practitioner degree from Frostburg State University and has worked in various health care settings, including clinical rotations with Brookside. She will be credentialed with various health insurances and is able to see patients with Maryland Physicians Care, Medicare and CareFirst immediately.
“Having Randi as part of our team is very exciting. Her training at Brookside, coupled with her shared approach to patient care, will greatly benefit our patients,” Friend-Lantz said. “We look forward to providing expanded care options and continuing to deliver the highest standard of health care services to our community.”
To schedule an appointment, call 301-334-5610 or visit https://brooksidehealthandwellness.com/.
