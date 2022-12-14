MCHENRY — The Garrett College Foundation’s Performing Arts Center endowment campaign is closing after raising over $1 million more than its initial goal.
The campaign raised over $3.5 million two years after setting a $2.5 million goal. The endowment is already supporting operations of the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College, which celebrated its official grand opening Dec. 3.
Cherie Krug, executive director of the Garrett College Foundation, noted the broad-based support the campaign has received.
“To date, 214 donors have contributed to the campaign, with many of them making multiple gifts,” said Krug. “That includes 20 gifts of $1,000 or more, which are recognized on our donor wall in the PAC lobby. The campaign attracted 20 named gifts, including an anonymous $1 million estate gift that will ultimately provide the PAC’s name, and a $500,000 gift from the Daniel E. Offutt III Trust to name the PAC theater.”
The theater seat-naming campaign provided an opportunity for individuals to participate in the campaign with much smaller financial commitments. Donors could name a seat for either $250 or $500, with Garrett College employees offered seat-naming opportunities for $100.
“Our goal was to ensure that everyone who wanted to participate in the campaign had the ability to do so,” said Krug, who credited staff members Kearstin Hinebaugh and Janet Kepple with proposing the seat-naming campaign that has resulted in 178 named seats.
Carissa Rodeheaver, chair of the foundation board of directors, said the board “is overwhelmed by the positive response from our community in supporting the Performing Arts Center.
“The PAC is such a welcomed and needed addition to Garrett County,” added Rodeheaver. “We’re appreciative of all the community members and businesses who have generously supported our capital campaign.”
Rodeheaver, who succeeded Susie Crawford as board chair in June, emphasized the role Crawford played in consecutive capital campaigns.
“Susie led the board through two successful capital campaigns over the past five years,” said Rodeheaver, noting the STEM campaign that preceded the PAC initiative raised nearly $2.4 million.
Rodeheaver also praised the leadership role Krug has played in the PAC campaign.
“Cherie was critical to maintaining communication with our donors and representing their interests throughout the campaign,” said Rodeheaver. “She and her team — Kearstin Hinebaugh and Janet Kepple — are impressive assets to the foundation and were instrumental in conducting donor outreach.”
President Richard Midcap also praised the foundation office for the design and execution of the PAC campaign.
“This campaign was eight years in development,” said Midcap, noting a 2014 major gift toward performing arts that moved the PAC up in the facilities master plan. That, in turn, led to the foundation forming a fundraising committee to spearhead the effort.
While the campaign is officially closing, PAC gifts are still being accepted. Contact Krug at cherie.krug@garrettcollege.edu or 301-387-3100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.