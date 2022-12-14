OAKLAND — Patty Tasker of Garrett Family Medicine was named the 2022 Employee of the Year at Garrett Regional Medical Center.
Tasker was recognized for going above and beyond during a situational crisis. The nomination stated her quick thinking, calming tone, caring personality and compassion proved to be invaluable.
“The Employee of the Year Award is an incredible honor, and I cannot think of a more deserving employee than Patty,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO of GRMC. “Patty’s character and dedication is a prime example of how we can work together to address behavioral health challenges in our community and region. We are very blessed and fortunate to have Patty as part of our GRMC family.”
GRMC’s Employee Engagement Council, whose membership is comprised of frontline staff, created the Employee of the Year program. Employees can nominate a fellow teammate for Employee of the Month and nominations are voted on at monthly council meetings.
