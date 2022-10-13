MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce named Peggy Jamison as the 2022 honorary golden ambassador of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival.
The golden ambassador is a person who has contributed to tourism selected by a committee of former winners.
Jamison has been involved in county revitalization efforts over the last three decades. She played a pivotal role in Oakland becoming one of the first designated Main Street towns in Maryland and served as president of the Oakland Main Street Committee. She was instrumental in Oakland obtaining the Arts & Entertainment designation and worked with former Mayor Asa McCain to secure funding for the B&O Train Station as a museum. She has assisted with the official Maryland State Banjo, Mandolin & Fiddle Championships held during Autumn Glory each year.
Jamison also assisted the Garrett County Development Corp. with the Mountain Fresh Produce Association and construction of the Mountain Fresh Pavilion. She has helped write countless grants for the county, its municipalities and organizations that have resulted in the development of millions of dollars’ worth of tourism attractions. She worked for improvements to Broadford Park, the Oakland Heritage Trail and Glades Park and also worked to have the county designated as part of the Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area.
Jamison worked to bring the Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area to the county andhas served as board chair since its inception
Jamison served as an Oakland Town Council member for 18 years and is a past president of the Greater Oakland Business Association. She was mayor from 2009 to 2020 and is a past president of the Allegany/Garrett Chapter of the Maryland Municipal League. She is a 2016 Asa M. McCain Spirt of Oakland award recipient and was recognized as the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year in 2018.
