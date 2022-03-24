OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center and Potomac Valley Hospital President and CEO Mark Boucot has been named a “Top Rural Hospital CEO to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading health care publication.
The annual list recognized 67 rural hospital CEOs who have worked to ensure their communities have access to the best health care services possible, developing models that allow rural hospitals to thrive and succeed in an environment where many facilities face closure.
Boucot serves as president and CEO for both GRMC, a 55-bed acute care hospital in Oakland, and PVH, a critical access hospital located in Keyser, West Virginia.
GRMC is clinically affiliated with the West Virginia University Health System, and PVH is a member hospital of the West Virginia University Health System.
“Mark has a passion for the people of Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and it is his ultimate goal to ensure they have local access to the primary and specialty care they need,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “He is a champion for the people he serves, and this recognition is well deserved.”
Both GRMC and PVH have seen significant growth and change during Boucot’s tenure.
At GRMC, he has overseen facility construction and modernization; a clinical affiliation with the West Virginia University Health System; and the addition of specialty services including oncology, cardiology, vascular care, urology and nephrology, pediatrics, gynecology and dermatology.
GRMC has also received national recognition in safety and quality care under Boucot’s direction. For the past two years, GRMC has been named a Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital in the United States by the National Rural Health Association and the Chartis Center for Rural Health. GRMC has also been designated a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital for four consecutive years and has been awarded six consecutive “A” hospital safety grades by the LeapFrog Group.
PVH has also seen exponential growth over the last four years, attributed to Mr. Boucot’s efforts. Under his direction, the hospital has been able to bring new physicians and services to Mineral County. Recently, PVH has seen the addition of a new Cancer and Infusion Center, expanded surgical operations, and introduced innovative services including a non-narcotic pain management clinic, integrated behavioral health services, and a virtual ICU. This year the hospital plans to open a new urgent care along with expanding many outpatient services.
PVH was recently awarded an Economic Development Administration grant of $3.2 million. These funds will be used to build a workforce center to address economic factors within the community.
